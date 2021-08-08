Cloudflare’s (NET) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NET opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

