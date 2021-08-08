Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $121.46, but opened at $114.79. Cloudflare shares last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 35,154 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cloudflare by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

