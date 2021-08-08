Clean Yield Group Invests $31,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

