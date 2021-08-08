Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

