Civic (CVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.06 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $203.05 million and approximately $47.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

