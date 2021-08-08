City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

