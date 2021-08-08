Citigroup Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $34.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.21.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,224,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

