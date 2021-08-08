Citigroup Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $20.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Zogenix has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zogenix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.