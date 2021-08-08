Citigroup Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $59.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

