Citigroup Increases 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

