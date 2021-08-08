Citigroup Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $251.33 and a fifty-two week high of $660.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

