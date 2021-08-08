Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 390.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

VIST stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

