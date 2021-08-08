Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 629,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $1.59 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

