Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 over the last three months. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

