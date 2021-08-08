Citadel Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Socket Mobile were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $182,976 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.