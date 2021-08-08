Citadel Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.99.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

