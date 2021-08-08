Citadel Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kubient were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBNT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kubient by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kubient alerts:

KBNT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Kubient Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.