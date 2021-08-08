Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,077 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

