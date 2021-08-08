CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $45.06 Average PT from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

