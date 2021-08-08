Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $170.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.50 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. 3,906,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

