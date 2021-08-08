Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.
CI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.
In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
