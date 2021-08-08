Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

