Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.84.

NYSE CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

