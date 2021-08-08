CIBC Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$145.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on X. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$153.29.

X stock opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

