CIBC Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$144.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

Shares of TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.93. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$98.44 and a 52-week high of C$141.16. The firm has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

