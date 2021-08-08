Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 249.2% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

