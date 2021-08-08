Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

