Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,047,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,887.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,912.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,568.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

