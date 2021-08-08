Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 92,190 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.57. The company has a market cap of £417.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

