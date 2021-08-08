Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.