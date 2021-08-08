Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

