Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,610.78% -97.92% -27.16%

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.69 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.27

Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4842 18205 39777 772 2.57

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics competitors beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

