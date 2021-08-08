Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.13 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $1,237.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.00852511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00099786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,469,723 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.