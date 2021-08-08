Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.54.

CDAY opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock valued at $739,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

