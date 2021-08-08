Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CNTY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 3.14. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.