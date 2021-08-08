Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

