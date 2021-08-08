Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $914,196.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.03 million and approximately $914,196.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00836658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,985,280 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

