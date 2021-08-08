CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $192.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

