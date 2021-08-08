CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.05. 686,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

