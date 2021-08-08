CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Emma E. Giamartino Sells 227 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $21,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

