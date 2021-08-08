Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY remained flat at $$4.01 on Friday. 18,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

