Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. 653,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,126. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

