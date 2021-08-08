Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

