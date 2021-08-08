Caspian Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.52 or 0.00817792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00098265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.