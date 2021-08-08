Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.