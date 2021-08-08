Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53. Cars.com has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $895.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

