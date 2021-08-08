CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07. CarParts.com has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

