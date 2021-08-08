CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.93. 4,085,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,868. The firm has a market cap of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

