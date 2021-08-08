Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $18,569,608. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.27. 205,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $570.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

