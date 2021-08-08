Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

UNP stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.