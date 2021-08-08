Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $139.51. 209,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

